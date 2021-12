It’s only one game. But it’s hard not to take notice of Montravius Adams’ play in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense Sunday. Perhaps that’s partially a product of the team being starved for anyone who could competently play nose tackle. But after being with the team for less than a week, Adams looked good in his Steelers’ debut. And Mike Tomlin couldn’t help but smile when asked about Adams’ future.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO