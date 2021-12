The Tesla billionaire showed off his all new hairstyle, as he stepped off his private jet for a night in Miami. Sometimes you just need a new haircut! Elon Musk debuted a brand new half mohawk style while heading to Art Basel Miami on Wednesday December 1. The SpaceX founder showed off the fresh cut, as he arrived in Florida for the art program, in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Still, the 50-year-old CEO was still able to comb his hair into a bit of his signature flow, despite it now being a lot tighter around the sides.

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO