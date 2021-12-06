ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

County, Legal Aid Partner to Distribute Winter Coats

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery County is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to distribute winter coats today at the Long Branch Library, according to a media advisory. Hundreds of new coats,...

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Source of the Spring

County Libraries to Expand Service Hours

The county’s library system will return to pre-pandemic service hours at most of its branches, effective January 2, officials announced today. The county previously announced a return to pre-pandemic service hours last September but rescinded the decision soon after. “Our libraries are critical gathering epicenters throughout our communities where...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Silver Spring, MD
Society
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Source of the Spring

Missing Child Located in New York CIty

Detectives from the county’s Special Investigations Division (SVID) have located one-year-old Ziona Amaya and her father, Cornelius Smith. “Smith and the toddler were located in New York City, after being spotted by a passenger on a subway,” reads an MCPD news release. “That passenger recognized Smith from the Montgomery County Police news release that had been shared by the group, Black and Missing, Inc. on Facebook. The social media post on Black and Missing, Inc. had been shared over 1,400 times on Facebook.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

County Encouraging Residents to Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is today, and the County is encouraging residents to “shop small” this holiday shopping season. “First observed in the United States on November 27, 2010, Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively,” according to Wikipedia. “By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

County Releases Schedule for Thanksgiving Holiday

The county has released its schedule of changes for the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday Nov. 25. All county offices, libraries, Alcohol Beverage Services stores, and state offices and courts will be closed. Ride On will operate on a Sunday schedule, while the Flash operates on weekend schedule, which means...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
Source of the Spring

County’s Indoor Mask Mandate Will Return on Saturday

The county’s rate of transmission of COVID-19 has reached seven consecutive days, triggering the indoor mask mandate that passed in August and was amended earlier this month. Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer, notified the County Council and county executive’s office yesterday of the news. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Toy Drive Now Underway

Takoma Park’s first responders teamed up to launch their annual toy drive yesterday, which will run until Dec. 20, according to a community advisory. The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department and the Takoma Park Police Department are accepting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards at 7201 Carroll Ave. and 7500 Maple Ave., respectively.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Council Passes Bill Amending Police Body Camera Procedures

The County Council last week passed a bill to amend the police department’s internal affairs and procedures regarding body-worn cameras by officers. “I introduced this bill after it came to light that two MCPD officers abused a five-year-old child who wandered off school grounds in my district,” said Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) in a press release. “The horrific incident was not reported quickly to the Chief of Police, and once it was, the incident was neither reported to the County Executive, the County Council, or the State’s Attorney.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

County Council Agrees to Funding for Purchase of East-West Highway Property for a New Park

The County Council yesterday approved $7.5 million in funding to purchase the property at 1110 East-West Highway where a new urban recreational park will be built. “This acquisition will create the new South Silver Spring Urban Recreational Park that will provide recreational amenities to a diverse, underserved, and growing urban community,” Parks Director Mike Riley wrote in a letter to the council requesting the approval of the funds, included in the council’s staff report.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy