County, Legal Aid Partner to Distribute Winter Coats

Detectives from the county’s Special Investigations Division (SVID) have located one-year-old Ziona Amaya and her father, Cornelius Smith. “Smith and the toddler were located in New York City, after being spotted by a passenger on a subway,” reads an MCPD news release. “That passenger recognized Smith from the Montgomery County Police news release that had been shared by the group, Black and Missing, Inc. on Facebook. The social media post on Black and Missing, Inc. had been shared over 1,400 times on Facebook.
