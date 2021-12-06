County, Legal Aid Partner to Distribute Winter Coats

The County Council last week passed a bill to amend the police department’s internal affairs and procedures regarding body-worn cameras by officers. “I introduced this bill after it came to light that two MCPD officers abused a five-year-old child who wandered off school grounds in my district,” said Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) in a press release. “The horrific incident was not reported quickly to the Chief of Police, and once it was, the incident was neither reported to the County Executive, the County Council, or the State’s Attorney.”

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 24 DAYS AGO