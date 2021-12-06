ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NH

New Hampshire police: 2 girls die in Interstate 93 crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — Two juvenile girls died in a crash on Interstate 93 in the town of Littleton, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old man from Milton, Vermont, was traveling north when he lost control of his pickup truck and went into the median, police said.

The vehicle rolled over, ejecting the girls, who were passengers. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the names or ages of the victims.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction is leading the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Littleton, NH
Accidents
City
Milton, NH
State
Vermont State
Littleton, NH
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Missouri woman convicted of killing snake breeder husband

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A woman shot and killed her husband at his snake breeding business in mid-Missouri, a jury decided Thursday. Lynlee Renick was convicted in Boone County of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 2017 death of her husband, Ben Renick, who bred rare and exotic snakes at his business in New Florence.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

676K+
Followers
359K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy