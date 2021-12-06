New Hampshire police: 2 girls die in Interstate 93 crash

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — Two juvenile girls died in a crash on Interstate 93 in the town of Littleton, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old man from Milton, Vermont, was traveling north when he lost control of his pickup truck and went into the median, police said.

The vehicle rolled over, ejecting the girls, who were passengers. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the names or ages of the victims.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction is leading the investigation.