Police: Officer hospitalized after being attacked with knife

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A police officer has been stabbed in a Birmingham suburb, authorities said.

The Bessemer officer was hospitalized Sunday night after suffering a couple of stab wounds, Al.com reported.

The officer was conscious and in stable condition, the news site reported.

The officer was responding to a noise disturbance in a Bessemer neighborhood, Lt. Christian Clemons said.

A woman at the residence became belligerent and stabbed the officer with a knife, Clemons said. The woman was taken into custody.