Public Health

Omicron: What do we know about the new Covid-19 variant?

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government has accelerated the Covid booster programme to help slow down the spread of the new variant. The emergence of the new coronavirus variant known as Omicron has already impacted travel rules and sparked a return to compulsory mask-wearing on public transport. Some 246 cases of Omicron –...

www.shropshirestar.com

atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland records first cases of Omicron variant

The first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said on Tuesday.Three Omicron cases have been confirmed in total, the department said.Two are from same household in the greater Belfast area and a third unconnected case is in the South Eastern Trust area.The Department of Health said all three positive cases have a link to travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.Chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said: “This is a development we have been expecting and preparing for since we were first made aware of the Omicron variant.”The first #Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What we know — and don't know — about omicron, the new covid variant

LONDON — South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus that they say is behind a recent spike in covid-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Fly-tipping cases surged by 16% during the pandemic

There were 1.13 million incidents of waste dumped on public land last year, which has partly been blamed on the closure of recycling centres. The number of fly-tipping incidents in England surged by 16% last year, but the number of fines dished out by courts to offenders fell by over half, according to Government figures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccine booking system extended as Omicron cases increase

The coronavirus vaccine booking system has been extended as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK.People aged 40 and over are now able to book their booster jab three months after receiving their second dose, instead of the original six months.The system will also allow people to book their booster a month in advance and means an additional seven million people aged 40 and over will be able to book in for their booster and will also be invited two months on from their second dose.It comes as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe after first being detected in South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant

Three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appear effective against the Omicron variant, a lab test indicated -- encouraging news, even as Denmark and Britain announced new restrictions to stem surging caseloads. In preliminary results published on Wednesday, the US and German companies behind one of the world's foremost shots to combat Covid-19 said a booster generated around the same level of potent antibodies against Omicron as is seen after a second dose with the initial strain. But they warned that "the Omicron variant is probably not sufficiently neutralised after two doses." The announcement, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was called reassuring by experts, and came as the first independent data from labs around the world emerged, indicating the new mutations are better at evading immunity from infections and vaccines than those before them.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Omicron cases in UK soon expected to exceed those in red list nations – expert

Cases of the Omicron variant in the UK are soon expected to be higher than in some African countries placed on the travel red list, a scientist has warned.Professor Tim Spector said early data suggests cases of the coronavirus mutation are doubling every two days, putting it on course to overtake some of the 11 countries from where travellers to the UK are now required to quarantine to try to stymie community transmission.New rules came into force in the early hours of Tuesday, requiring all travellers to take a pre-departure test before heading to England They will not be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Dame Sarah Gilbert: Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid

The scientist, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, warned that another pandemic could be more contagious and deadly than Covid. Another pandemic will threaten human lives and could be “more contagious” and “more lethal”, one of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine inventors has warned. Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, delivering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
