Orrick Adds Direct Lending Advisor to Growing New York Team

High-profile content deals — such as the planned Discovery-WarnerMedia merger and Amazon’s takeover of MGM, along with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions — boosted M&A activity in the media and telecommunications industries for the past 12 months through mid-November, PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a Thursday report. “Following a rebound in the second half of 2020,” the firm said, “2021 proved to be a strong year for M&A activity” in the space. It noted that 804 announced deals, a 27 percent increase over the comparable 12-month period a year earlier. And the value of announced deals in the space totaled a record...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO