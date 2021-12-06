ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Orrick Adds Direct Lending Advisor to Growing New York Team

By Press release submission
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrrick Herrington & Sutcliffe issued the following announcement on Dec. 1. Daniel Amato joins the firm as a partner in Orrick’s Direct Lending practice. He joins Orrick from Kirkland & Ellis. Dan is Orrick’s seventh...

