Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis said Monday there were plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, after their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba became a landmark in mending relations severed by the 1,000-year-old schism that divided Christianity. Francis said he planned to meet next week...

