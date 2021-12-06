23-year-old shot and killed in Edinburg alley

VISALIA – On Sunday, at approximately 1227 hrs, officers respond to a suspicious circumstance at Demaree and Meadow regarding a female who had tried to take a vehicle with the owner in the car. The adult female victim was in her parked vehicle at Demaree/Meadow in the passenger side, when 42 y/o Suspect Amanda Dean got into the driver’s seat and told her she needed the car. The suspect began to drive away westbound on Meadow with the victim in the car. After a struggle with the suspect, the victim was able to get the car stopped. The suspect began to choke the victim, but the victim was able to get away.

VISALIA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO