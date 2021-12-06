ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’ Is Getting Fast Zombies As A New Mutant Variant

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last night brought a lot of surprises to The Walking Dead universe. Fans were happy to see that Kim Dickens is returning to Fear the Walking Dead after allegedly being dead for years, but past that, on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which wrapped up its entire 20 episodes series last...

