ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Do you know them? Salisbury Police seeking to identify bank robber

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALISBURY, MD – Late Friday afternoon the SPD responded to PNC Bank, 1810 N. Salisbury Blvd., for a robbery. Upon arrival,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Two charged for March murder in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 31-year-old Cortez Foster and 22-year-old Naudia Marvin, both of Buffalo, were arraigned yesterday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on an indictment charging each defendant with the following offenses:. One count of Murder in the...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Identity thieves stole over 1,000 credit cards from mailboxes in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., today announced the indictment of ten individuals for a $750,000 identity theft conspiracy committed between January 2017 and August 2019. Ringleader MICHAEL RICHARDS, 37, is charged with recruiting multiple United States Postal Service (“USPS”) mail carriers, including KENNISHA MURRELL, 36, CURQUAN HIGHSMITH, 31, BRUCE BIENVENU, 31, and KENNETH FREEMAN, JR., 25, to steal credit cards from the mail they delivered in New York City and Virginia. Members of the conspiracy used online databases to learn personal identifying information about the cardholders in order to activate the cards and purchase high-end goods at luxury retailers. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, as well as three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and other related charges.[1]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy