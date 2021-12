Down 3-0 early, Kraken can't find footing to push back against Penguins; Eberle and Schwartz combine for a score in their return to the ice. Sometimes it's not your night. The Kraken were never really able to find their game against the Penguins. Three goals in the opening five minutes put Seattle on their heels and, while they avoided the shutout thanks to a lovely effort from Alex Wennberg's line, the final score was 6-1 in favor of visiting Pittsburgh. Let's look at the game "by the numbers."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO