Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya says that she had to catch Tom Holland a couple of times during the filming of the movie. The duo appeared on the Graham Norton Show to talk about the movie. That scene with them both swinging around the city came up and the actress explained how she got to flip the tables on her co-star. "I would land before him," Zendaya revealed. "'Cause my feet obviously hit the ground before he does." To his credit, Holland took this like a champion. Telling this story on-air actually showcases their chemistry. The icing on the cake has to be Zendaya holding the Spider-Man star's leg. It's all just so funny to see this level of candid storytelling from the two MCU stars. Check out the clip for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO