Rep. Kelly Opposes Continuing Resolution

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reached an agreement to create a one-time process to allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their votes alone. Last night, lawmakers with the House of Representatives took the first step in implementing the plan by voting to pass the legislation with a final vote of 222-212. Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the only Republican to join Democrats in the vote. The legislation would create a temporary fast-track process to allow Senate Democrats to act on their own to increase the debt limit with 51 votes and outlines that congress would have to specify the exact dollar amount of a new national debt limit of over $30 trillion. That fast-track would expire after January 15th. The bill will now need to be voted on in the senate before it reaches President Biden’s desk for signature.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO