6 Ways Swimmers Pass Time at Meets

The Bruin swim teams hosted Bellmont on Tuesday. The boys picked up a win or shorthanded Bellmont. The girls dropped their meet to a larger team from Bellmont. There were several fast swims for the Bruins. Coach Malott said, “These athletes are putting up personal records almost every time they race.” First place finishers last night were Sophia Jennerjahn (100 Breaststroke), 200 Relay Ruby Slentz, Kaylin Clamme, Leah Cale, Hannah Scaggs, 200 Medley Relay Ethan Hidy, James Jernigan, Braxton Malott, CJ Crouse, Keaton Walker (200 free & 500 free), Braxton Malott (50 free & 100 free), 200 Relay Ethan Hidy, CJ Crouse, James Jernigan, Braxton, Ethan Hidy (100 backstroke), James Jernigan (100 Breatstroke), and 400 Free Relay Patrick Torres, Gustavo Cipriano, Daniel Ludwig, Thomas Bolling.
