ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

6 Ways Swimmers Pass Time at Meets

By Josie Wise
SwimInfo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s attended a swim meet (swimmer or otherwise) knows the struggle of finding activities to keep themselves busy in between races. A swimmer may spend three days, five sessions, and twenty hours within the walls of a natatorium in one weekend. During that time, they could end up racing for...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

Hornets divers and Magic swimmers compete at state meet

The swim and dive MSHSL class A state tournament championships took place from Thursday Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20. Big Lake had two divers that advanced from the prelims on Thursday to the finals on Saturday. Monticello had their 200 medley relay team qualify for the state meet as...
MONTICELLO, MN
Mercer Island Reporter

3 Mercer Island masters swimmers net nationally ranked times in meet

6 a.m. swim practices, four times a week. This is the normal weekly routine for the masters swim team that trains at Mercer Island Beach Club. It takes a special dedication to get up that early in the mornings as it gets darker, but these masters swimmers ranging from 47 to 71 years old, have heart, guts and a team camaraderie that pushed them to compete — resulting in times that ranked nationally in the top 10 in their age groups.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
SwimInfo

Meet Preparation: Fun Ways To Get Ready For Competition

Meet Preparation: Fun Ways To Get Ready For Competition. It’s that time of year, athletes! The time when we set our clocks back, ringing in the new season with overbearing darkness at 5 p.m., excruciatingly chilly air temperatures, and holidays GALORE. It also signifies an important season for swimmers: Fast swimming season. Championship season. Winning season.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pass Time#Swimmer
blackfordathletics.com

Swimmers Split with Bellmont on Tuesday

The Bruin swim teams hosted Bellmont on Tuesday. The boys picked up a win or shorthanded Bellmont. The girls dropped their meet to a larger team from Bellmont. There were several fast swims for the Bruins. Coach Malott said, “These athletes are putting up personal records almost every time they race.” First place finishers last night were Sophia Jennerjahn (100 Breaststroke), 200 Relay Ruby Slentz, Kaylin Clamme, Leah Cale, Hannah Scaggs, 200 Medley Relay Ethan Hidy, James Jernigan, Braxton Malott, CJ Crouse, Keaton Walker (200 free & 500 free), Braxton Malott (50 free & 100 free), 200 Relay Ethan Hidy, CJ Crouse, James Jernigan, Braxton, Ethan Hidy (100 backstroke), James Jernigan (100 Breatstroke), and 400 Free Relay Patrick Torres, Gustavo Cipriano, Daniel Ludwig, Thomas Bolling.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Katie Ledecky Poised for Third Win at U.S. Open; Regan Smith Scratches 100 Fly Final (Heat Sheets)

Katie Ledecky Poised for Third Win at U.S. Open; Regan Smith Scratches 100 Fly Final (Heat Sheets) The Friday night finals session at the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C., will feature finals of the women’s and men’s 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The stars of the meet are in the women’s competition, as three of the five women’s events feature a U.S. Olympic medalist as the heavy favorite.
GREENSBORO, NC
SwimInfo

Speedo Adds Kieran Smith to Roster of Sponsored College Athletes

Speedo Adds Kieran Smith to Roster of Sponsored College Athletes. Speedo USA announced on Wednesday that it has added Kieran Smith to its list of sponsored athletes. The news, posted to the company’s official Instagram account, welcomed both Kieran Smith and Regan Smith (no relation) to their roster. Regan Smith had announced that news in August, before starting her freshman year at Stanford University.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Swimming World December 2021 Presents – The Top 10 Performances of 2021

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Oh, how easy it is to forget. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swimming World did not select the top 10 performances of the year for 2020. It wouldn’t have made sense. And in the time that has elapsed since the 2019 list was compiled, the difficulty of the task was forgotten. Add in the fact that it was an Olympic year, and the grinding nature of the chore was magniﬁed.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
SwimInfo

Luke Hobson Crushes 500 Free NAG Record Again, Breaks 4:10 in Race with Brooks Fail at Minnesota Invite

Luke Hobson Crushes 500 Free NAG Record Again, Breaks 4:10 in Race with Brooks Fail at Minnesota Invite. The star of the Minnesota Invitational thus far has been Texas freshman Luke Hobson, a Reno-native who owned best times of 1:35 in the 200 free and 4:16 in the 500 free prior to his first midseason meet with the Longhorns. However, through two days in Minneapolis, Hobson has made a huge impact on the college swimming world so far. Wednesday evening, Hobson split 1:31.34 on Texas’ 800 free relay (the B-relay), and in Thursday’s prelims, he swam a 4:12.12 in the 500 free to clip two tenths off the 17-18 National Age Group record that belonged to the legendary Michael Phelps.
MINNESOTA STATE
SwimInfo

Watch Day Three Finals Videos of the U.S. Open Headlined by Katie Ledecky’s New Meet Record

Watch Day Three Finals Videos of the U.S. Open Headlined by Katie Ledecky’s New Meet Record. The third day of competition at the 2021 Toyota U.S. Open featured top performances from Leah Smith and Mabel Zavaros to start. Katie Ledecky had another stellar performance, setting a meet record in the 200-meter freestyle. Hannah Bach swam to victory in the 100 breaststroke and Regan Smith capped the night in the 100 meter backstroke for the women.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

ISL Grand Final: Cali Condors Ready to Turn to Caeleb Dressel For Butterfly Skins (Day Two Start Lists)

ISL Grand Final: Cali Condors Ready to Turn to Caeleb Dressel For Butterfly Skins (Day Two Start Lists) The final day of the International Swimming League’s third season has arrived and, barring a stunning turn of events, Energy Standard or the Cali Condors will be crowned champion in Eindhoven. Energy Standard won the inaugural team title while the Cali Condors stormed to last year’s championship. This year marks the third time that the four finalists are the same, with the London Roar and L.A. Current also in the title match.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Chesterton Tribune

Seniors splash way to good time and times

Technically, Chesterton has two swim teams, a girls and a boys. Each roster has five seniors. Yet that’s not how the swimmers tend to look at it. “We value being one team,” Madelin Billings said. “We’ve always seen it as one team. It’s not like boys team, girls team. We are one team. We cheer for the boys and the […]
CHESTERTON, IN
SwimInfo

Where Do you Fit? The Different Factions That Identify Swimmers

Where Do you Fit? The Different Factions That Identify Swimmers. Like a college student always being asked what their major is, these are probably the number one questions swimmers get asked right after telling someone they are or were a swimmer. Most swimmers will know a huge part of their identity as a swimmer lies in what stroke they train and what event they swim in. Let’s break down the different factions a swimmer may self-identify with, and what makes each group unique from the last.
SWIMMING & SURFING
jcsentinel.com

Scottsboro swimmers post season-best times at state

Scottsboro swimmers did not return from the AHSAA’s Class 6A-7A Swimming and Diving Championships with any state championships, but Wildcat swimmers still produced season-best efforts. Scottsboro got season-best times from all three of the relay races its swimmers swam and three Top-20 finishes in three races during the state meet...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
SwimInfo

Regan Smith to Swim 200 Backstroke and 200 Butterfly at US Open Day 4 Finals (Heat Sheets)

Regan Smith to Swim 200 Back and 200 Butterfly at US Open Day 4 Finals (Heat Sheets) The Saturday night final session of the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina, will feature finals of the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly. The finals begin at 7 p.m. ET from the Greensboro Aquatic Center, led by two events coming from Regan Smith.
GREENSBORO, NC
SwimInfo

Northwestern Gets 2023 Verbal From Butterflyer Maggie Belbot of North Baltimore Aquatic Club

NEW COMMIT: Northwestern University has received a new verbal commitment for the 2023-24 season and beyond from Maggie Belbot of Baltimore, Maryland. “I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and all those who supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be a wildcat!! 💜🤍”
BALTIMORE, MD
SwimInfo

2021 Golden Goggles Photo Gallery

The 2021 Golden Goggles, presented by USA Swimming, made a splash on a Tuesday night in Miami, Florida. There were eight awards this year with Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky taking home male and female swimmer of the year. Swimming World’s Molly Griswold and Ashleigh Shay were at the venue...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy