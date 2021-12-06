ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Returning to work? If you’re from these states you may get a stimulus check for it

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3up21C_0dFDRkFP00

Some states are giving their residents who return to work payments worth up to $2,000.

Arizona and Kentucky were two of the first states to do this even before federal unemployment ended.

Federal unemployment ended on Sept. 6, but it was May when the Back to Work Plan was introduced in Arizona.

The program pays any Americans in Arizona that return to work full time $2,000. Anyone that returned part time received a $1,000 check. These were one time payments.

Governor Doug Ducey’s goal was to get workers back in the force by Labor Day on Sept. 6.

While the federal unemployment ended in Sept., Arizona ended it early for its residents on July 10 in an attempt to get everyone back to work.

Ducey felt that it was safer for people to return to work with greater access to vaccines.

He added that the state would use the federal unemployment money to encourage people to work instead of paying them to not work.

What other states are offering back to work stimulus checks?

Programs that would or will pay people to go back to work were also created in Kentucky, Maine, and Montana.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced in June that 15,000 residents could be paid $1,500 upon their return to work.

Maine paid workers $1,500 if they started jobs between June 15 and 30, 2021. If workers returned in July they could earn $1,000.

Those who could participate needed to be receiving unemployment benefits ending May 29, and had to accept a job paying less than $25 per hour. They needed to hold that job for 8 weeks to qualify.

Many states chose not to create a back to work program once the federal unemployment ended.

Some states are sending qualifying residents their own state stimulus checks, like California.

In order to qualify, residents must make under $75,000 annually.

Checks are being sent out now.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. The pandemic-era economy has many unusual and uncertain features that have made it difficult to analyze. And one of the major open questions is what this economic period will do to wages and prices long-term. The federal minimum wage was first created...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Doug Ducey
The US Sun

EVERY stimulus check you could claim before Christmas

AHEAD of Christmas, some Americans will be getting cash. This is because states and cities are offering their own aid packages that include stimulus checks. Depending on where you live and what your financial income status is – you could be getting a check in time for Christmas. California. One...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Surprise $1000 Stimulus Check Sent Out to Some in Seven States: Here’s If You Qualify

Since 2020, many Americans have received stimulus checks to help them mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic. Additionally, this year saw the introduction of the advance child credit payments. Now, as 2021 draws to a close, certain residents in seven states will receive up to $1000 on top of what they’re already getting in the form of child tax credits and other stimulus payments.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
San Francisco Examiner

Will Californians get more stimulus checks?

Over the past several months, Californians have been getting paid. Checks ranging from $600 to $1,100 have landed in the mailboxes and bank accounts of roughly two-thirds of state residents, part of a program known as the Golden State Stimulus. You may have thought, as I initially did, that these...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
WOKV

Coronavirus: Unemployment available for some who lose jobs over vaccine mandates

Several states are making it possible for people who lose their jobs for failing to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate to collect unemployment checks. Iowa, Tennessee, and Florida have passed laws extending eligibility to people who have lost their jobs due to mandates, CNN reported. Kansas recently approved a similar bill, and Wyoming and Wisconsin have considered similar legislation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy