Germany's Greens back deal to form a governing coalition, clearing the way for Olaf Scholz to be elected as chancellor

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany's Greens back deal to form a...

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Olaf Scholz voted in to replace Merkel as Germany's leader

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s parliament has elected Olaf Scholz as the country’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change, but faces...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho8.com

Olaf Scholz appointed as Germany’s new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel after 16 years

Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as Germany’s new Chancellor on Wednesday, bringing to an end Angela Merkel’s four terms at the helm of Europe’s largest economy. Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret vote in the Parliament as expected, a culmination of months of negotiations following the SPD’s narrow victory in September’s federal elections.
EUROPE
The Independent

Scholz's team: key players in Germany's new government

Olaf Scholz is set to become Germany s new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.OLAF SCHOLZ The vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's government, Scholz propelled his center-left Social Democrats to an election win that appeared unlikely only months ago. Scholz, 63, is a former mayor of Hamburg and was Germany's labor minister during...
EUROPE
The Independent

Germany may be losing its female leader – but it now has a gender-equal cabinet for the first time

Germany is all set to get a gender-equal cabinet for the first time in history, even as its first female chancellor Angela Merkel bows out of office.On Monday, Ms Merkel’s successor Olaf Scholz announced that the country’s new cabinet will have 16 members — eight men and eight women. “Women and men account for half the population each, so women should also get half the power,” Mr Scholz said, according to the AFP news agency.Mr Scholz, a 63-year-old Social Democrat who describes himself as a feminist, had promised to appoint as many women as possible while running for the...
POLITICS
Olaf Scholz
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. "We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted "ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated", including with third booster doses. With intensive care beds filling up and new variant Omicron adding to fears, Scholz's coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
POLITICS
AFP

Looking straight ahead, Merkel leaves office

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.
POLITICS
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Czechs to deploy troops in Poland to guard Belarus border

The Czech government approved a plan Wednesday to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days.Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment. That is expected to happen by the end of next week. The Czechs would join the similar numbers of troops deployed in Poland by Britain and Estonia Poland’s government and the European Union have accused authorities in Belarus of directing thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East to its...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Outsourcing migration control is leading to violence in eastern Europe and beyond

Over the past few months, the border between Belarus and Poland has become the site of yet another “migration crisis,” and the recent drowning of at least 27 migrants in the English Channel has further illustrated the increased human cost of restrictive migration controls. These events show that the European Union’s approach to migration governance isn’t working. The situation will continue as long as governments keep prioritizing the protection of borders over the protection of human rights. Outsourcing migration control Shifting migration and asylum responsibilities to countries bordering the EU’s territory dates back to the early 1990s. Germany began co-operating with central and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Why Biden’s threat to sanction Russia probably won’t deter Putin in Ukraine

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. US intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual summit on December 7 to discuss the matter. The new measures would come on top of a wide array of already existing sanctions against Russia imposed both earlier this year and over the past several in response to Moscow’s criminal cyber activities, its takeover...
POLITICS
AFP

Swedish PM steps down from IMF steering committee

Magdalena Andersson, who last week became the first woman to hold the post of prime minister in Sweden, will step down as chair of the IMF's steering committee, the Washington-based crisis lender announced Tuesday. She was the first woman to hold that post, and at the time was the finance minister in Sweden's government.
