Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's army and pro-Russian separatists "looks like genocide", at a time of heightened tensions with the West. Putin's comments came as US President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the heads of other countries on Russia's borders concerned over Kremlin military aggression. They came in response to a question during a meeting of the presidential rights council, during which Putin fielded a query on discrimination against Russian speakers beyond Russia's borders. "I have to say that Russophobia is a first step towards genocide," the Russian leader said.

