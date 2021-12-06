ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zoning considers Masiello application

By Editorials
Block Island Times
 3 days ago

“I think it is in keeping with what Planning has wanted, rather than one large building, having smaller buildings and keeping with the topography,” Vice-Chair Bob Lamoureux said to the rest of the Zoning Board on November 18. The board was holding the hearing for an application to demolish an existing...

Related
Block Island Times

Overlook management plan revealed

Town Manager Maryanne Crawford presented the management plan for the Overlook property to the Town Council on November 17, outlining the proposed uses. and planned facilities. The management plan states that approximately 1.75 acres will be considered the development portion of the property, but the exact size and location of this development portion is yet to be determined. The area will be mutually agreed upon by the town and the Block Island Land Trust after “complete engineering studies, appropriate administrative review, architectural plans, and system studies have been made by the town, and [the development portion] may or may not be contiguous.” The management plan goes on to say it is the “expectation” that the development area will be adjacent to the Great Salt Pond.
POLITICS
New Haven Independent

"Inclusionary Zoning" Housing Advances

An aldermanic committee unanimously recommended approval of a plan to require developers to set aside affordable apartments in new and rehabbed complexes — bringing one of the Elicker Administration’s long-in-the-works legislative priorities closer to a final vote. That was the outcome of Tuesday night’s Board of Alders Legislation...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Block Island Times

Overlook saga continues

“I have trust issues,” First Warden André Boudreau told the Town Council on November 17. The council was discussing the proposed management agreement with the Block Island Land Trust for the Overlook property. The Town of New Shoreham is partnering with the Land Trust to buy land on the Great Salt Pond from the Overlook. Originally, the deal was explained to the citizens of New Shoreham at the Financial Town Meeting in May, 2021 as a group effort between the Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, Block Island Conservancy, and the town.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
WHAV

Haverhill to Consider Zoning Change to Help Home-Based Businesses Serving Students

Haverhill will consider adjusting its zoning rules after a local artist was forced to close his home studio because of a neighbor’s complaint. Paul Prue has been teaching arts and crafts at his 21 Salem St. home for the past 50 years, but was recently ordered by Haverhill Inspectional Services to stop seeing students there. Prue brought the issue to the Haverhill City Council last week.
HAVERHILL, MA
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Councilors consider specific zoning for medical cannabis

City councilors appear ready to abandon earlier efforts to amend an ordinance that governs the permitting of medical cannabis companies. The move was intended to restrict where commercial cannabis growers and processors could set up shop within Muskogee's municipal boundaries. Amendments that had been proposed would have restricted new cannabis growers and processors to areas zoned for agricultural, light industrial and heavy industrial uses.
MUSKOGEE, OK
wintersexpress.com

City considering state zoning, Waste Management regulations

City staff updated the Winters City Council on new requirements imposed by the state on municipalities at their Nov. 16 meeting. State Bills 9 and 10 will overrule local zoning codes in an effort to create more housing. State bill 1383 aims to reduce waste by requiring cities to recover food and organic waste.
WINTERS, CA
News Break
Politics
northwestgeorgianews.com

Zonings Near You

Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Block Island Times

Viewsheds: protect, restore or ignore?

“We discovered an island triangular in form, distant ten leagues from the continent ... full of hills, covered with trees, much populated judging by the continuous fires along all the surrounding shore which we saw they made...” -Giovanni da Verrazano, Explorer for the King of France, April 1524, as quoted in Robert Downie’s “Block Island the Land.”
SCIENCE
Block Island Times

New Price! Holiday Haven on Center Road

The opportunity to own a property like "Holiday Haven" does not happen very often. Built in 1884 by legendary Island craftsman John Hayes for Mr. and Mrs. William Pitt Ball, its original name was "Pleasant View Cottage". Today the water and land views are still stunning. Views of the Atlantic Ocean, Great Salt Pond and Trim's Pond can be seen from most rooms. The rolling topography to the water's edge is hidden from the main road. A path leading to Trim's Pond, a CRMC Class 1 Certification area, is the perfect spot to launch a kayak or paddle board. The single-family home with a 1-bedroom apartment also serves as a guest house licensed for 2 rooms with a shared bath. There are over 20 rooms of various sizes throughout the house, including the basement. A solarium and deck were added to give the owners privacy from their guests. The present owners have perfectly maintained the dwelling. In addition, there is a 2-car garage with a loft area above. Located in the Residential B Zone, the property has 4.2 acres with over 325 feet of frontage on Trim's Pond. Two fieldstone foundations, mature trees and perennial gardens are part of the nicely landscaped lawn which exposes well-maintained stonewalls. A truly unique piece of Block Island property!
REAL ESTATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Churchill Borough Council Sets Date To Vote On Proposed Amazon Development Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A date has been set for council members in Churchill Borough to decide the fate of a proposed Amazon distribution site. The worries over a new Amazon facility in Churchill could soon be coming to an end. After more than a dozen hearings on the matter, council members decided that on December 21, there will be a vote on the proposal. The proposal would turn the former Westinghouse site into an Amazon warehouse that would be used a distribution center. The facility would be more than 3 million square feet and would be open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The plan has faced a lot of opposition from the Churchill community.
POLITICS
Block Island Times

Police department seeks accreditation

Chief of Police Matthew Moynihan discussed the process of police department accreditation with the Police Advisory Commission at its November meeting, and the challenges the department faces in this endeavor. Block Island’s accreditation process will be difficult, considering there is no policies or procedures manual to start with. “We’re writing the policies as we go. We don’t have policies here,” the chief said. Moynihan knew this coming into the job, he said, having been the interim police chief for a couple of months this past spring, and he knew there was a need for one. “It’s the playbook, the policies, so that everyone knows what to do.”
NEW SHOREHAM, RI

