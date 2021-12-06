Zoning considers Masiello application

The opportunity to own a property like "Holiday Haven" does not happen very often. Built in 1884 by legendary Island craftsman John Hayes for Mr. and Mrs. William Pitt Ball, its original name was "Pleasant View Cottage". Today the water and land views are still stunning. Views of the Atlantic Ocean, Great Salt Pond and Trim's Pond can be seen from most rooms. The rolling topography to the water's edge is hidden from the main road. A path leading to Trim's Pond, a CRMC Class 1 Certification area, is the perfect spot to launch a kayak or paddle board. The single-family home with a 1-bedroom apartment also serves as a guest house licensed for 2 rooms with a shared bath. There are over 20 rooms of various sizes throughout the house, including the basement. A solarium and deck were added to give the owners privacy from their guests. The present owners have perfectly maintained the dwelling. In addition, there is a 2-car garage with a loft area above. Located in the Residential B Zone, the property has 4.2 acres with over 325 feet of frontage on Trim's Pond. Two fieldstone foundations, mature trees and perennial gardens are part of the nicely landscaped lawn which exposes well-maintained stonewalls. A truly unique piece of Block Island property!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO