ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD Analysis: Bears pause near 0.7000, focus shifts to RBA decision on Tuesday

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD slipped below the 0.7000 mark for the first time since November 2020 on Friday. Omicron fears continued weighing on perceived riskier aussie amid hawkish Fed expectations. The mixed US NFP report did little to dent the USD bullish sentiment or extend any support. The market focus now shifts...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers. Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative. XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP) Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Holds Steady As Focus Shifts To The Fed Decision

The US dollar was relatively unchanged against other currencies as investors reflected on the latest US inflation numbers and the flattening yield curve. Data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday showed that the country’s inflation rose from 6.2% in November to 6.8% in November. This was the highest level it has been in a few decades. Excluding food and energy prices, inflation rose by almost 5%. The focus for the US dollar will be the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the yield curve flattens.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Us Dollar#Usd#Bears#Aud Usd Analysis#Omicron#Aussie#Fed#Nfp#Asian
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/CAD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1288; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1295 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1125. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1345. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1435. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.1205. This movement will indicate a breakout of the pattern’s downside border.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 0.7190 upside hurdle

AUD/USD remains pressured below short-term resistance, fails to extend Friday’s run-up. RSI, MACD lure bulls as the quote stays beyond previous resistance line, 100-SMA. 50-SMA adds to the downside filters, 0.7275 acts as important resistance. AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s upside momentum, down 0.13% around 0.7160 during...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dumps to $22.00 level amid technical selling, strong US macro data

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD traders await US CPI and take note of the RBA/Fed divergence

AUD/USD now depends on o the US CPI outside this Friday/. The divergence between the Fed and RBA would be expected to keep AUD/USD hamstrung. At 0.7150, AUD/USD is lower by some 0.25% on the day and sat between a range of 0.7186 and 0.7135. The greenback continues to recover within a wider consolidative phase ahead of Friday's Consumer Price Index and next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Consolidates below high levels

On Thursday, the AUD/USD booked a new December high level before retreating to the 0.7140 level. Since the middle of Thursday's trading, up to the middle of Friday, the rate traded between the 0.7140 and 0.7160 levels. It appeared that the AUD was consolidating its gains against the USD, which were achieved since the finding of support at the 0.7000 mark.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 0.7190 breakout to retake controls

AUD/USD remains sidelined after stepping back from two-week top. 10-DMA restricts immediate declines, 10-week-old horizontal area challenges buyers. Bullish MACD, RSI rebound from oversold territory favor upside momentum. AUD/USD remains indifferent as global markets brace for all-important US inflation data during early Friday. In doing so, the risk barometer pair...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD jumps to fresh daily high, around 0.7180 region post-US CPI report

AUD/USD jumped to a fresh daily low in reaction to the US consumer inflation figures. The USD witnessed a typical "buy the rumour, sell the news" kind of a trade post-data. The risk-on mood further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie and remained supportive. The AUD/USD pair gained some positive traction...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Definitions around the corner

The Reserve Bank of Australia remains optimistic but also “patient.”. All eyes turn to the US Federal Reserve and fresh economic projections. AUD/USD at an inflexion point, bears may soon return. The AUD/USD pair made quite a nice comeback this week, ending at around 0.7170. The pair recovered from...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD shows bearish sequence

Commodity currencies have been in the decline this year against US Dollar as a result of market’s expectation of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. A falling Australian Dollar will make imported products more expensive, resulting in price increase and adding to existing inflationary pressure. The higher the inflation rate, the faster the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) need to bring forward the first increase in cash rate. The Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge rose by 0.3 per cent in November to be up 3.1 per cent on the year. A sustained build up in inflation will bring forward the tightening cycle which then should eventually provide support in the Australian Dollar. In the meantime however, the Australian Dollar can continue to see selling pressure against US Dollar as a result of the divergence in monetary policy.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy