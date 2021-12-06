AUD/USD Analysis: Bears pause near 0.7000, focus shifts to RBA decision on Tuesday

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.

