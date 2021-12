We’ve got a bountiful crop of new Christmas music this season. Musical acts like The Goo Goo Dolls, John Legend and Ariana Grande have gotten into the gift-giving spirit this year, resulting in a range of new tunes to go along with your holiday traditions. Whether you need tunes for a Christmas party or something to listen to while crying into your hot cocoa, these songs have you covered.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO