Although Park Place Payments is headquartered in Los Angeles, the company has its sights set on growth in the Houston market. Park Place Payments is a payment processing company founded and operated by women. Samantha Ettus, founder and CEO, launched the company after observing a lack of diversity, transparency and customer service in the payment processing space. Around 80% of Park Place's account executives are women, and around 40% are people of color, Ettus said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO