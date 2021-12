We continually warned that the Federal Treasurer and RBA were wildly optimistic about the recovery we would experience coming out of the recent lockdowns in NSW and Victoria. That without a similar construct of stimulus measures, and given the extended nature of these lockdowns, still on-going for around 10% of the adult population, we would see only a momentary spike in the data before quickly settling back to a below trend growth trajectory.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO