Massachusetts State

Massachusetts woman rammed by sheep dies of injuries

By NBC 10 NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was killed by an animal on a Massachusetts farm. Police said 73-year-old Kim Taylor of Wellesley...

Silver Cortess
3d ago

According to the article, the 73-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest following the accident. It isn’t right for any animal to be kept enclosed in a small space, even if having room to roam on a farm - It isn’t the equivalent to nature. The conditions on the farm likely lead to this poor animal’s behavior. When will people stop using animals for their own benefit? They shouldn’t be used for therapy, they’re living beings.

