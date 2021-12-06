Massachusetts woman rammed by sheep dies of injuries
A woman was killed by an animal on a Massachusetts farm. Police said 73-year-old Kim Taylor of Wellesley...turnto10.com
According to the article, the 73-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest following the accident. It isn’t right for any animal to be kept enclosed in a small space, even if having room to roam on a farm - It isn’t the equivalent to nature. The conditions on the farm likely lead to this poor animal’s behavior. When will people stop using animals for their own benefit? They shouldn’t be used for therapy, they’re living beings.
