We couldn't avoid it forever, ya know. Here comes the first real measurable snowfall of the season for a lot of us in Central Maine. Now sure, there have been several Central Maine towns that have already received a 'measurable' snowfall this season, but there are several that haven't. It looks like that's all going to change overnight. And while WGME Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti says this won't be 'big one' by any means, it will still certainly make a mess.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO