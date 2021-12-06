ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Enrolling in Medicare? These HSA Decisions are Crucial

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXgAO_0dFDOOdE00

Retirement is a very exciting milestone. It may also be a time fraught with a dizzying array of decisions, deadlines and duties. As a newly retired acquaintance of mine recently said, while juggling numerous retirement-related tasks, “Retiring ain’t for the faint of heart!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0Drd_0dFDOOdE00
Kent Schmidgall

Among the assortment of topics that require attention around the time you retire is the Health Savings Account (HSA). Specifically, there are some critical and time-sensitive things to be aware of if you contribute to an HSA and will be enrolling in Medicare.

Primer

First, a brief primer on the health savings account. The HSA allows you to contribute pre-tax dollars in order to pay for qualified medical expenses and arguably is the greatest tax-advantaged savings vehicle in existence.

First, just like a traditional IRA, contributions are on a pre-tax basis and reduce your taxable income. Second, growth in the account is tax-deferred; again, just like an IRA. Lastly, qualified medical expenses can be paid from HSA funds on a tax-free basis, unlike with a traditional IRA. Once you turn 65, you can withdraw HSA funds penalty-free for non-medical expenses (although income taxes would still apply).

Preference

If you are currently contributing to an HSA and are 65 or older, there are some critical decisions to make related to Medicare. If you are covered under a group health insurance plan and your employer has 20 or more employees, then at age 65 you may choose to file for Medicare Part A and skip Part B. (Part B has a monthly premium, so, the idea goes, why pay for Part B coverage while on a group health insurance plan?)

However, if you would prefer to continue contributing to your HSA, then don’t file for Medicare just yet. Doing so would result in an annual excess contribution penalty of 6%, as HSA contributions are prohibited after enrolling in Medicare. If you do not plan to contribute to an HSA after turning 65, then there is likely not a reason to avoid filing for Medicare Part A when you reach that age. If you are covered by a group health insurance plan, then Part A could provide secondary coverage for, say, an overnight hospital stay.

Peril

There is one pitfall that is very easy to tumble into. If you decide to delay Medicare enrollment past age 65 because, for example, you maintain group health insurance coverage, then it is important to stop contributing to your HSA at least six months before you do plan to enroll. This is because when enrolling in Medicare Part A, you automatically receive up to six months of retroactive coverage (but not going further back than the initial month of Medicare eligibility). Any HSA contributions made during this retroactive period would be ineligible and subject to the excess contribution penalty.

Pruning

This 6% excess contribution penalty is applied annually to any excess contributions and their associated earnings for as long as the excess contribution is in your account. Compound growth is generally a great thing, but less so in this instance! If left unattended, this annual penalty will snowball over time, so it is very important to remove the contribution and associated earnings by the tax return deadline.

In the event that you inadvertently make an excess contribution, you should contact the HSA administrator to determine the appropriate steps for returning the excess contributions and earnings. The returned contributions and earnings will be included as taxable income for the tax year in which they were made. If the HSA funds have already been spent and thus cannot be returned to you, consult with your tax professional regarding the appropriate steps to ensure the correct amount of taxable income is reported on your tax return.

If you are contributing to an HSA and contemplating enrolling in Medicare at 65 or later, be mindful of the rules surrounding each. Doing so will allow you to retire with greater confidence.

About the author: Kent Schmidgall, CFP®

Kent Schmidgall, CFP®, is a Wealth Advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. He resides in southeast Iowa with his wife and three children. His perfect day includes a steaming cup of coffee, a warm fire, and a Dickens novel.

Important Disclosure: The opinions expressed by featured authors are their own and may not accurately reflect those of Buckingham Strategic Wealth®. This article is for general and educational information only and is not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting, legal, or tax advice. Individuals should speak with qualified professionals based upon their individual circumstances. The analysis contained in this article may be based upon third-party information and may become outdated or otherwise superseded without notice. Third-party information is deemed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nor any other federal or state agency have approved, confirmed the accuracy, or determined the adequacy of this article. IRN-21-2980

Got Questions About Your Taxes, Personal Finances and Investments? Get Answers!

Email Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, at: AskTheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Is Medicare’s 7-Month Enrollment Period For Part A Or Part B?

UNITED STATES—Toni: I am turning 65 next March and am puzzled about Medicare’s 7-month enrollment period. I have heard that this time is only for Medicare Part B and that confuses me because I do not know how to enroll in Medicare’s Part A?. Do you enroll in Medicare Part...
POLITICS
Retirement Daily

The Changing Number of Medicare Part D Plans

Medicare beneficiaries will have fewer Medicare Part D stand-alone prescription drug plans (PDPs) from which to choose during this year’s annual election period. In fact, the number offered in 2022 is decreasing by 23% to 766 plans, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. Given that, Jae Oh, author...
HEALTH
houstonherald.com

Deadline nears for Medicare open enrollment

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance is reminding those Texas Countians with Medicare and their caregivers that open enrollment ends on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Those who have not yet made their plan selections for 2021 are encouraged to contact CLAIM, which provides free and unbiased help from certified counselors. Consumers can arrange one-on-one phone counseling by calling 800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org. Even though in person counseling is not available at this time, CLAIM counselors are experts at providing quality service by phone to those who need their assistance.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KSAT 12

Deadline approaching for Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

There are still a few days left to get enrolled for Medicare, as the annual enrollment period runs through Tuesday, Dec. 7. Now is the time for Medicare beneficiaries to make changes to Medicare coverage, as one’s health status, budget and plans can change each year. Once you know your...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Medicare Open Enrollment for 2022 coming to close

The fall Open Enrollment period for 2022 is rapidly coming to a close. You still have until Tuesday, Dec. 7 to review, and if you so choose, make changes in your Medicare coverage for the coming year. To get an update on the Open Enrollment Period, I contacted Joan Hyde, the Aging Services supervisor with the Oneida County Office for the Aging/Continuing Care/NY Connects.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Seniors are losing out on Medicare savings during open enrollment, data shows

Medicare open enrollment gives eligible Americans the chance to review their health insurance coverage options. Shopping around on the Medicare.gov marketplace can potentially help seniors save on their monthly premiums or elect a health plan with lower out-of-pocket costs. But as the enrollment window ends on Dec. 7, many Medicare...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Enrollment#Hsa#Sec
Fresno Business Journal

BLOG: Five steps to take today during Medicare open enrollment

At this time of year, current Medicare beneficiaries have the option to make changes in their coverage. The so-called Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from October 15 to December 7. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, this is an opportunity for you to make adjustments to your plan that will take effect on January 1, 2022.
FRESNO, CA
KTEN.com

Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare

Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage or traditional Medicare. Your choice can determine which doctors and hospitals you can visit and what you’ll pay for coverage. Understanding the differences between Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare can make it easier to choose the one that’s right for you. Making decisions about healthcare during retirement is best done in consultation with a financial advisor.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Retirement Daily

The TL;DR on Benefits Enrollment

Most employers offer open enrollment for group benefits around November, so now's a great time to touch on a few common benefits and how they might help you. Chances are good you will see a high deductible health plan (HDHP) along with one or two traditional plans offered. It’s easy to focus on deductibles, yet some employers incentivize their HDHP option with lower premiums and HSA contributions. Thus, be sure to look at the full picture when comparing plans.
ECONOMY
Health

HSA Rules and Coverage: Do You Really Need a Health Savings Account?

Benjamin Franklin supposedly said that the only certainties in life are death and taxes. But if he were alive in 2021, he probably would add health care expenses to that list. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, health spending accounted for 17.7% of the US Gross Domestic Product in 2020. The average American spent more than $11,500 on health expenses in 2019. Of course, illnesses pop up unpredictably, which makes them hard to budget for. Not to mention, it can be hard to find out what medical treatment will cost before you need it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

HSAs and Estate Planning

Health savings accounts, called HSAs for short, function differently than most other kinds of accounts. I call them financial planning “unicorns” because of how differently they’re handled from a tax and estate planning standpoint. During your lifetime, an HSA can be a very effective savings tool for funding medical expenses. The IRS allows people with a high-deductible, HSA-eligible health insurance plan to contribute money on a pre-tax basis to an HSA ($3,600 per year for individuals and $7,200 per year for those on a family plan as of 2021). You can withdraw that money, both principle and earnings, completely tax-free, provided the funds withdrawn are used to cover qualified medical expenses.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

What Retirees Will Pay for Medicare in 2022

Health care can get expensive, and Medicare is no exception. Because of that, it’s essential that Medicare beneficiaries know what their out-of-pocket expenses will be. This can be different depending on your income level and which plan you select. This rundown of what you can expect to pay in 2022...
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

2K+
Followers
443
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy