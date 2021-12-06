ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man in BMW fatally shot, teen wounded in Bronx: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS0in_0dFDOJDb00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and a teen injured.

Police responded to a 911 call of two people shot at East 171 Street and Townsend Avenue in the Mt. Eden section at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Man Fatally Shot @CitizenApp

E 172nd St & Townsend Ave Yesterday 10:23:49 PM EST

Responding officers observed 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez with a gunshot wound to the head, slumped over in the driver's seat of a BMW, officials said.

EMS transported Jimenez to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her hand and back, who was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the incident, was transported via private means to BronxCare Health System, where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that at least one unknown suspect approached the vehicle and began shooting, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#The Bronx#Ems#Bronxcare Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy