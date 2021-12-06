Man in BMW fatally shot, teen wounded in Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and a teen injured.

Police responded to a 911 call of two people shot at East 171 Street and Townsend Avenue in the Mt. Eden section at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Man Fatally Shot @CitizenApp E 172nd St & Townsend Ave Yesterday 10:23:49 PM EST

Responding officers observed 21-year-old Sergio Jimenez with a gunshot wound to the head, slumped over in the driver's seat of a BMW, officials said.

EMS transported Jimenez to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her hand and back, who was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the incident, was transported via private means to BronxCare Health System, where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that at least one unknown suspect approached the vehicle and began shooting, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.