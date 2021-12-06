ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC vaccine mandate for private sector workers announced; Key to NYC to include kids 5 to 11

By Hazel Sanchez, Mark Sundstrom, James Ford, Dan Mannarino, Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WB6yy_0dFDOHS900

NEW YORK — As concerns over COVID-19 variants grow, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for private sector workers across New York City, expanded the Key to NYC vaccine requirement to include children as young as 5 and said the pass will soon require a second dose.

De Blasio announced the updates in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board,” the mayor said.

De Blasio and health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi were set to speak at his COVID briefing at 10 a.m. Monday.

NY COVID latest: Monday, December 6, 2021

The vaccine mandate will apply to about 184,000 businesses, according to the mayor’s office. It is set to go into effect on Dec. 27, just days before mayor-elect Eric Adams takes office.

Between this new mandate and the prior mandate for all city workers , just about anyone who works in New York City will be mandated to get the shot in order to go to work.

Additionally, the city is expanding its Key to NYC vaccine mandate for city businesses, indoor dining, gyms, theaters and other entertainment venues to include children ages 5 to 11.

The mayor’s office said approximately 20% of those kids have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.

Parents will have to show proof of vaccination for those young children starting Dec. 14.

“I urge parents really strongly, get that vaccination. It’s safe. It’s been proven. Here’s another incentive to do it,” the mayor said.

There’s an app for that: Ways to prove your vaccination status on your smartphone in NY, NJ

De Blasio also announced that, beginning Dec. 14, city kids 5 to 11 will be required to get vaccinated to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities like sports, band, orchestra and dance.

Key to NYC is also expanding to require proof of a second vaccine dose for all those 12 and older, except those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, de Blasio said. The initial mandate only required proof of a first vaccine dose to gain entry.

“We’ve been living with this now for most of two years,” de Blasio said. “We got to put it behind us and vaccine mandates in my experience are the one thing that really breaks through.”

When asked how the city will enforce the widespread mandate, the mayor said his office is working to put together rules now and will work with the business community.

“We’ve seen a lot of cooperation so far when we put in place our mandate for example, for restaurants, indoor entertainment, indoor fitness, we actually got a lot of cooperation,” he said.

Dr. Ted Long, executive director of New York City’s Test and Trace Corps., told the PIX11 Morning News on Monday that the new mandate for private sector workers and expanded Key to NYC requirements will help strengthen New York City and its ability to slow the spread of the virus.

“In New York City we’ve led the way for the country in terms of getting people vaccinated through mandates,” Long said. “It’s been a big credit to how we’ve been successful in New York City.”

Long pointed to the anime conference at the Javits Center as an example of how vaccination requirements work to protect New Yorkers, after a person who later tested positive for the new omicron variant attended the event.

“We’re still investigating it, but we haven’t seen evidence of widespread transmission. And if, indeed at the end of this, we still don’t see any evidence of widespread transmission, the fact that we required everybody in New York City to be vaccinated in order to go to that conference definitely helped substantially,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Correction officers union sues NYC over COVID vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — The union representing correction officers sued New York City on Wednesday over the mandate requiring vaccination against COVID. Workers had until Nov. 30 to meet the deadline to get vaccinated. As of Nov. 29, the city’s Department of Correction reported 77% of its uniformed staff had gotten at least one vaccine dose […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Update: New COVID cases, hospitalizatons, deaths in NY Test Results Reported – 230,412 Total Positive – 9,833 Percent Positive – 4.27% 7-Day Average […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Judge OKs hearing to reconsider NYC’s vaccine mandate for city workers

NEW YORK — A New York Supreme Court justice granted a hearing that could lead to a restraining order against New York City’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The mandate currently encompasses all employees of the city, including firefighters and police officers. According to documents filed Tuesday, the hearing — granted by Judge Frank Nervo […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC schools: Eric Adams introduces David Banks as pick for DOE head

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced David Banks as his pick to head up the nation’s largest school system on Thursday. “I didn’t have to do a national search to find someone who doesn’t understand our city,” Adams at a press event with Banks outside a Brooklyn grade school. New York City Schools Chancellor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
PIX11

De Blasio: Private sector vaccine mandate will help avoid shutdown

NEW YORK — As the clock ticks toward New York City’s new private sector vaccine mandate, businesses big and small still had questions about how it will be enforced. The mandate, expected to take effect on Dec. 27, will not allow regular COVID-19 testing as an alternative.Doughnuttery, a small business with three New York City […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Not everyone sold on new Penn Station plans

MANHATTAN — A lot of activity goes on around Penn Station — and it’s not only commuters.  It is one of the city’s business centers, and construction is happening in and around the transit hub.  More projects are planned, including a major one by the state of New York.  But some neighbors say it’s going […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

AG Letitia James drops out of NY governor race; seeking re-election

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday she was dropping out of the race for governor, saying she will instead run for re-election to her current position. The Democrat said in a statement that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Gyms#Msnbc#Covid#New Yorkers#Nj De Blasio
PIX11

Sky-high Highbridge Tower opens for public tours in Washington Heights

A 155-year-old structure at Highbridge Park is open for tours uptown. Prepare to travel way above uptown.  The 200-foot structure towers above the Harlem River. About 179 steps bring visitors again to the top. Urban Rangers with the NYC Parks Department conduct sessions and tours at city sites.  Ranger Leanna Rodriguez is assigned to Manhattan locations.  “I […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Yonkers schools navigate omicron as new vaccine data begins to emerge

School administrators in Westchester County’s largest district, and the third largest in New York state, are trying to get ahead of another potential COVID-19 surge. The superintendent of the Yonkers Public Schools said there are currently more than 40 active COVID cases reported in his students pre-K through 12th grade. “We need to work collaboratively […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Embattled SUNY chancellor resigns amid Cuomo fallout

ALBANY, N.Y. — Embattled New York state public university system Chancellor James Malatras says he will resign amid harsh criticism for his actions while a top aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Malatras said the furor around him has been a distraction. His resignation is effective Jan. 14, 2022. The resignation came after several members […]
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
PIX11

MTA to ban alcohol on Metro-North, LIRR for SantaCon

NEW YORK – With this year’s SantaCon festivities just days away, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Wednesday it will ban alcohol consumption on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road trains during the weekend. The ban will take effect from 4 a.m. on Saturday through 12 p.m. on Sunday, the agency said. As in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York Cares coat drive returns, now with meals for those in need

NEW YORK — The pandemic plunged families across New York City into an economic crisis that many are still trying to recover from, and inflation is making matters worse. Every winter, around the holidays, New York Cares launches their annual coat drive. They’ve been doing it for 33 years. This year’s coat drive is offering […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mail carriers stole more than 1,000 credit cards from New Yorkers, DA says

NEW YORK — A ring of 10 individuals — including several United States Postal Service workers — conspired to steal credit cards from mail they delivered in New York City and Virginia, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced Wednesday. Those involved were arrested for a $750,000 identity theft conspiracy, which happened over two years. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy