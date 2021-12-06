ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhH4r_0dFDO7i800

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs defense forced three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, to spark a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos. The win helped the Chiefs hang on to first place in the AFC West.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15 of 29 passes for 184 yards and failed to throw a touchdown toss in the victory Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

"It's good when you can play team, complementary football," Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen, who returned a fourth-quarter interception for a 75-yard score, told reporters.

"I think we did that in all three phases, working together and coming up with a big win."

The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead when Mahomes ran for a 10-yard score midway through the first quarter. Kicker Harrison Butker made a 56-yard field goal on the Chiefs' next possession for a 10-0 edge. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus answered with a 42-yard field goal 1:26 into the second quarter.

The Chiefs took the seven-point lead into halftime. Butker pushed the advantage to 10 points with a 45-yard field goal with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. He made another 26-yard attempt 1:34 into the fourth.

Sorensen intercepted Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the next drive and found the end zone. The score and a Butker extra point gave the Chiefs a 22-3 lead.

Bridgewater threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Javonte Williams on the next drive, but the Broncos failed to complete a two-point conversion. Neither team scored over the final five minutes.

"We've got to be able to score more points, no matter who you're playing -- especially the Chiefs at home," Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters.

Bridgewater completed 22 of 40 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Broncos running back Javonte Williams totaled 178 yards from scrimmage and a score on 29 touches.

"The defense had a nice game," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "It was beautiful to watch. ... Offensively, we did some good things, but had too many drops and penalties."

The Chiefs (8-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos (6-6) host the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kurt Warner predicts Patrick Mahomes’ presence puts Chiefs on top in AFC

For all the importance placed on various positions on both sides of the ball, the preaching of importance of special teams, or the maxims that speak of the game being won or lost in the trenches, the truth is that nothing matters more when it matters most than what an NFL franchise has at quarterback. When the game of football has the most at stake, in today’s modern game, the quarterback matters most.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Sparks#Lions#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without a key piece in their secondary against the Cowboys. On Sunday, news broke that All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the team’s injury report as “questionable” with a knee. This news couldn’t come at a worse time with KC getting ready to...
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews enjoys ‘victory Monday’ after Chiefs win fifth straight

No Monday blues here for Brittany Matthews. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Kansas City’s AFC West win over the Denver Broncos, 22-9. “Victory Mondays are the best Mondays,” Matthews captioned the post. In the photos, Matthews, 26, is seen on the sidelines...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Broncos add an emergency quarterback to the roster

The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Gazette

Here's where the Broncos stand in the AFC playoff picture

The Broncos could have walked out of Arrowhead Stadium in first place in the AFC West. Instead, they fell to 6-6 and the Chiefs took over the top spot in the division. If the playoffs started tomorrow, the Broncos would be on the outside looking in. But luckily for them, they are still in contention and still have time to break in.
NFL
Kansas City Star

NBC announcers didn’t buy rules analyst’s explanation for Patrick Mahomes’ false start

This penalty came late in the Chiefs’ 22-9 victory over the Broncos on Sunday, and it had no impact of the game. But it led to an unexpectedly funny moment. With the Chiefs holding the ball and a 13-point lead with 2 minutes, 57 seconds to play in the game, Denver called a timeout. The Chiefs faced a third-and-13 play from the Broncos’ 41-yard line.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy