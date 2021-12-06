ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New K-State president will take over on Valentine's Day

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 6 days ago
MANHATTAN —The Kansas Board of Regents named Dr. Richard Linton as the 15th president of Kansas State University during a December 2 meeting. He will take over his new responsibilities on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022, according to a statement from the university. Linton is the dean of the...

Kansas State Collegian

Kansas Board of Regents appoints new president of K-State

Thursday morning at Forum Hall in the K-State Student Union, the nine-member Kansas Board of Regents voted unanimously to appoint Richard Linton as the 15th president of Kansas State. “I move that the board appoint Richard Linton as the 15th president of Kansas State University,” Regent and search-committee chair Carl...
Parsons Sun

Regents hire North Carolina State dean as next K-State president

The Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday hired Richard Linton to be the next president of Kansas State University. Linton will become the university’s 15th president starting in January. Linton has served as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State since 2012.
JC Post

Kan. AG: K-State and KU violating state's new COVID law

TOPEKA (AP)—Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has notified state education officials that some public universities are violating a state law passed last week that loosened requirements for obtaining medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations. Schmidt wrote a letter last week to Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders, with...
JC Post

🎥 Regents name Dr. Richard Linton 15th president of K-State

The Kansas Board of Regents named Dr. Richard Linton as the 15th president of Kansas State University during a special meeting Thursday morning. He has served as the Dean, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University since 2012. Regent Carl Ice was chair of the KSU...
The Manhattan Mercury

New K-State president Linton's first order of business: 'Listen to a lot of people'

Newly appointed Kansas State University president Richard Linton said his first order of business will be to “listen to a lot of people.”. Linton, 55, who was named as the 15th president of K-State on Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents, told reporters after the Regents’ vote on campus that he is going to be “on the road a lot” as he begins his presidency. He said a decline in enrollment noted at K-State and other Regents universities is “one of the most important issues” faced by institutions.
St. Joseph Post

Political leaders from across Kansas welcome new K-State president

Manhattan —The Kansas Board of Regents named Dr. Richard Linton as the 15th president of Kansas State University during a special meeting Thursday morning. Political leaders from across the state welcomed Linton, who served as the Dean, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University since 2012, to his new role in Manhattan.
St. Joseph Post

South Carolina dean chosen as new MWSU provost

A dean from the University of South Carolina Upstate has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Missouri Western State University. Laura Reynolds will not become provost until the middle of next year, July 5th. Reynolds currently is dean of the College of Education, Human Performance, and...
WTVQ

Penn State board selects UofL’s Bendapudi as new president

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Penn State trustees on Thursday named the University of Louisville’s president Neeli Bendapudi (click to watch) to succeed Eric Barron as the school’s top administrator,. The board vote to hire Bendapudi makes her the first woman and first person of color...
Kansas State Collegian

New book tells the story of K-State’s Bluemont Bell

On Nov. 6, Kansas State’s College of Education faculty presented students and teachers in Wabaunsee USD 329 with copies of “Listen and You Can Hear the Call.” The book tells the story of Bluemont Bell — on display outside the College of Education’s Bluemont Hall. Nancy Hause wrote the book...
KSNT News

AG Derek Schmidt takes aim at KU, K-State for vaccine policies

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Attorney General has informed both KU and K-State in a formal letter that they were in violation of a recent state law that was passed concerning the ability to opt-out of getting the vaccine because of religious exemptions. According to the letter, both universities used “intrusive written application materials when evaluating […]
Gettysburg Times

4 things to know about Penn State’s new president

Neeli Bendapudi, 58, is officially set to become Penn State’s 19th university president. After a monthslong national search and a special board of trustees meeting, Bendapudi was unanimously approved Thursday as Penn State’s next president. She will take over once current president Eric Barron retires, sometime before July 1, 2022.
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester    
wdac.com

New President For Penn State

STATE COLLEGE – Sources say University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will serve as Penn State’s next president. The university’s Board of Trustees are meeting to approve the selection. Dr. Bendapudi will succeed Eric Barron when he retires in June 2022. Born in India, she will be the 19th president in Penn State’s history as well as the first woman to hold the post. Bendapudi earned her Ph,D in marketing from the University of Kansas and has teaching experience at Texas A&M and Ohio State. Bendapudi returned to Kansas in 2011 to become the School of Business dean and a Professor of Business. During her career, she has taught at the undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA and PhD levels and received numerous college, university, and national teaching awards.
