These Teams Won NYS High School Football Titles this Weekend

By Charlie Voelker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a long road to travel to get to play at the Carrier Dome Last weekend for a New York State Public High School football championship. There were some close games and strong performances. Section IV won all three of their match-ups while Section I won only one....

104.5 The Team

Capital Region Tipping Off with a Big High School Hoops Game

Most high school basketball players didn't get to play in front of their friends and family last season, some didn't get to play at all. Though wearing masks is being required at most schools, at least these seniors will be able to play with fans in the stands. Tuesday night features two of the Capital Region's better boys basketball teams meeting up. One played last year. One did not.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
104.5 The Team

Tuesday Night Scores in Section II Boys & Girls Hoops

Tuesday is always a fun night in high school basketball. One thing I learned very early in coaching, kids love taking the bus to other schools. It's fun to play at home in front of your friends and classmates but the bus rides with your teammates was even better. Another thing that I learned, score reporting is sometimes done the following day. So, be patient as we try to get you all of the scores and more game details this season.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

All in the Boeheim Family

The Syracuse Men's basketball team has been hot and cold to start the 2021-22 season. The compelling story currently with the team now is the fact that it truly is a family a fair in Central New Yor. Jimmy Boeheim transferred to the Orange from Cornell before this season after sitting out last season and has hit the ground running. He has been a huge addition to an Orange team that does not go too deep into their bench and in fact usually they play their starters, including the Capital Region's own Joseph Girard III, over 30 minutes a game. Of course Jimmy is part of the 2/5ths of the Boeheim's that are part of the group as Buddy is the team's best player. Matthew Gutierrez from the Athletic explained it all above and answered all our other questions about the Orange. Make sure to listen and read his thoughts on the Family Affair below!
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

No One Would Believe this is an Upstate Ballpark Where Legends Played

See photos below of an abandoned Heritage Park in Colonie before it was leveled in 2009. This one hurts, I can't lie. Anytime I see a place in the Capital Region left "abandoned," I'm always naturally curious to see it. But this one hurt because I grew up going to games here, even interned with the Albany-Colonie Yankees back in 1992. I was there - along with over 10,000 fans - when Ron Guidry made a rehab start for the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
COLONIE, NY
104.5 The Team

What a Deal! How Much Money Do Tickets to Capital Region Games Cost?

Winter sports season is here in the Capital Region, and each team needs your support as their seasons get underway. The Siena men's and women's basketball teams are underway in the MAAC, and UAlbany and Saint Rose men's and women's hoops are right on their heels to begin league play. The Adirondack Thunder are in full-swing, and the Albany FireWolves are just days away from opening up their home schedule. On the ice, its much of the same, as Union and RPI are both now fully embroiled in ECAC Hockey play.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Forecasting the Giants QB Position in 2022

The Giants are not going to make the playoffs this year and while it was a long shot before, the loss the Miami solidified it yesterday. Now moving forward it will be about whether or not Daniel Jones is the answer at the Quarterback position and it really seems like there is a chance the Giants move on from him in the offseason. More will become clear as the draft comes around but names like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have come up. Could they be in the mix? Sal Pal has his fingers on the pulse of that and tells us his thoughts on the topic above. Make sure to listen to our segment with Sal Pal every Monday on Big Board Sports at 1130 AM thanks to Martin, Harding & Mazzotti.
NFL
104.5 The Team

With Glennon now concussed, Giants’ issues at QB worsen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants arrived in Miami with a quarterback problem. They left with two quarterback problems. Not only is there no clarity on when starter Daniel Jones — who missed Sunday's 20-9 loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with a neck injury — can return, but now his backup may be looking at an extended absence as well. Mike Glennon was diagnosed postgame with a concussion, the hardest hit on a day where the Giants took many in Miami.
NFL
104.5 The Team

What to Know About the NYS Finals in HS Football at the Dome

The New York State Public High School football championships are set this weekend for the Syracuse Carrier Dome. It's down to 10 teams from high schools across New York State, not including Long Island or New York City. The five match-ups this Friday and Saturday will feature 3 teams from Sections I and IV each, with one representative from Sections II, III, VI and VII filling out the bracket. A link for tickets and television information are listed at the bottom.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
104.5 The Team

Police Called and Stop Upstate High School Hoops Game

Tuesday night, Syracuse police were called to break up a fight on the basketball court of Henninger High School. Henninger was playing Syracuse Academy of Science in basketball. When police are called to high schools, it is never a good thing. When they are called to high school basketball games to break up a fight, you scratch your head to try to understand. As in many cases, the fight on the court that resulted in a call to police, allegedly did not involve any players in the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
