Kelsi Dahlia Used Post-Trials Reset to Propel Herself to Impressive ISL Season. When Kelsi Dahlia finished the 100-meter butterfly final at this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials, he run as the country’s premier swimmer in the event was over. Teenagers Torri Huske and Claire Curzan had taken the spots on the Olympic team, with Huske lowering a nine-year-old American record and Curzan already having swum faster than Dahlia’s best. Dahlia, who had placed ninth in the event at the 2016 Olympics and captured bronze in the event at the 2017 World Championships, had recorded her best swims in the event since 2018, but it had not been enough to return to the Olympic stage.

