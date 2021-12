The Washington Post reports that every year, tens of thousands of Americans die alone — no funeral services, no one to shed a tear for them. According to funeral directors interviewed by The Post, thousands of these deceased are military veterans, especially veterans of the Vietnam War. Speaking of Vietnam veterans in 2012, President Barack Obama stated: “You were often blamed for a war you didn’t start. … You came home and sometimes were denigrated when you should have been celebrated. It was a national shame.” Now in their 60s and 70s, the final indignity: Many of these veterans die alone and forgotten.

MILITARY ・ 16 DAYS AGO