The Biden administration is taking aim at the use of American real estate as a vehicle for laundering proceeds of government graft and transnational crime as part of the first-ever US strategy on countering corruption.The unveiling of the new five-point strategy and a proposed rulemaking to require more transparency in reporting of all-cash real estate transactions to “curb illicit finance” is part of a major White House push to make anti-corruption efforts a core mission of the administration and comes just days before President Biden will open the inaugural US-hosted “summit for democracy”.Mr Biden, who in June issued a national...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO