During their three-week journey north from Honduras, the Carranza family were kidnapped twice. And then once they made it to the Texas border in August 2019, and tried to claim asylum, they were among the first families deported back to Mexico from South Texas, under the Trump administration's Remain-in-Mexico program, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP). Border Report chronicled their 106 days living in the filthy camp and has visited them in Houston after they were legally paroled. They shared their story to bring attention to the plight migrants face under this policy, which is scheduled to start again in November.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO