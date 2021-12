Dream Industrial REIT is a Canadian REIT with activities in Canada, the USA, and Europe, focusing on logistics and distribution. Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) is a Canadian REIT owning, managing and/or operating a portfolio of 221 assets (with in excess of 300 buildings) in Canada, the USA and Europe. The REIT focuses on distribution, urban logistics and light industrial buildings to serve a variety of tenants. Distribution and warehousing accounts for about 64% of the annualized gross rent, and that has been a big factor in Dream's valuation as it is benefiting from the premium valuation those types of assets are currently commanding.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO