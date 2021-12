The adventure platformer Little Bug is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It had already been released on PC through Steam a few years back. The game focuses on Nyah, an eight-year-old who studies life science and loves to explore nature. She lives with her mom and baby sister and sometimes stays with her grandma. It’s actually her grandma who feeds Nyah’s imagination, but perhaps her grandma’s stories are not just stories. As she is walking home from school, Nyah is suddenly transported to a dark and hostile world filled with moonlit deserts and bottomless canyons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO