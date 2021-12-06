ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Rae Jepsen, John Legend, Arlo Parks To Play London’s Somerset House Series In 2022

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarly Rae Jepsen, Arlo Parks and John Legend are among the stars announced to play at Somerset House’s annual series of summer shows in 2022. London has loads of ace summer festivals, but there aren’t many more picturesque places for music fans to catch their favourite artists than the lovely neoclassical...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Time Out Global

Exclusive: Somerset House’s Summer Series is back next July

London has loads of ace summer festivals, but there aren’t many more picturesque places to catch your favourite artists than the lovely neoclassical quadrangle at Somerset House. Which is why we’re thrilled that the Strand institution is bringing back its outdoor gig series next July after two years out thanks...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Blake Shelton, John Legend and Carly Pearce to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)

The final episodes of The Voice season 21 are going to feature some star-studded performances!. ET can exclusively announce the exciting lineup, which kicks off on the live semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be taking the stage to perform their hits, "Come Back as a Country Boy" and "You Deserve It All," respectively, and Carly Pearce will also be making her debut on the Voice stage with a performance of her her hit, "29."
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Carly Rae Jepsen
Person
Sg Lewis
Person
John Legend
Person
Arlo Parks
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 6-Month-Old Daughter Lili Is 'Sweet-Natured'

Happy-go-lucky! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter, Lili, already has an adorable personality. “She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones. It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing.”. The insider...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com

Blue Ivy Raps in Jay-Z's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Tribute Video

A proud daughter bursts out laughing while honoring her father and his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. 9-year-old Blue Ivy made a rare appearance in her father Jay-Z's pre-recorded tribute video. The 2021 inductees were honored in a ceremony that aired on HBO on Saturday November 20.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES

