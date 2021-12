Mario Cristobal has accepted the Miami Hurricanes head coaching job, leaving the Oregon Ducks to return to the program he once played and coached for. “My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami, which has been so instrumental in shaping me as a person, player, and coach,” Cristobal said in a school release. “This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it. I can’t wait to compete for championships and help mold our student-athletes into leaders on and off the field who will make our University, our community, and our loyal fan base proud.”

