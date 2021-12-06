How to make a cappuccino

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're making a humble batch of cookies or a complex layer cake, vanilla extract likely appears on the list of required ingredients. The pantry staple is commonly used in small amounts, but it imparts a rich flavor that most desserts wouldn't be the same without. "Vanilla is one of the most important ingredients to make sure your dish tastes great," says Branin Lane, global vice president of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas. "It not only provides delicious flavor but enhances and balances the flavors of all the ingredients." Despite being a baking necessity, pure vanilla extract isn't cheap. "Making your own is a resourceful way to get the most mileage from any used vanilla beans," says Odette Williams, author of Simple Cake ($13.99, amazon.com). And you only need two ingredients to make vanilla extract at home: vanilla beans and vodka. Ahead, we're explaining the basics behind making this timeless ingredient to use it in your own baked goods or gift it to loved ones.

