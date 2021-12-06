How to make a cappuccino

Try these Chinese-style vegetable dumplings, then check out our pork dumplings, Chinese soup dumplings, siu mai dumplings and more Chinese-style recipes. This recipe comes from BaoziInn. BaoziInn, meaning ‘people’s canteen’, has six locations across London: the flagship restaurant in London Bridge, two more in Chinatown and one in Soho, as well as smaller takeaway outlets in Market Hall Victoria and Market Hall West End. Highlights from the kitchens, which are led by executive head chef Francis Law, include jiaozi, wontons, barbecue skewers and dan dan noodles, all of which are influenced by traditional northern Chinese street food. baoziinn.com.
