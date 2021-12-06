ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Authorities ID 59-year-old Louisville Metro Corrections inmate who died in custody last week

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died at the hospital after he...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 2

Jackie Dorsey
3d ago

Anybody that dies is sad no matter what they have done. Metro jail is so understaffed that I am surprised that more isn't going on there.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
CBS News

Biden calls Dole a "giant of history" in tribute at U.S. Capitol

Bob Dole, the World War II veteran, senator and 1996 GOP presidential candidate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Biden delivered the eulogy, after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Louisville#The Inmate#Corrections Officer#Wdrb Media

Comments / 0

Community Policy