ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”

Khloe found the video and responded to the post, “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.” The photos from W magazine show Kylie, Travis, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, posing together as a family. The TikTok video was in response to a TikTok user’s claim that their “friend worked this shoot and said they didn’t talk to each other the whole time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to W for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgDRn_0dFDK1Yc00
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at his Netflix premiere. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Kylie and Travis are currently expecting their second child together. The pair announced they were having another baby in September 2021. Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret for months.

Kylie and Travis’ W magazine spread was scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on November 5. Ten people, including a 9-year-old boy, died during Travis’ Houston concert as fans rushed the stage. Since the horrific night, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Travis, Live Nation, Drake, and the venue that have totaled more than $2 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDkDC_0dFDK1Yc00
Kylie Jennera and Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi. (Matt Baron / Shutterstock)

Khloe took the time to defend Kylie and Travis in the midst of Tristan Thompson’s latest scandal. A personal trainer named Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 3 and claims Tristan is the father. The paternity of the child has not been revealed. Tristan has a son named Prince, 4, with Jordan Craig, and a daughter named True, 3, with Khloe. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe’s friends have been urging her to “walk away once and for all” from Tristan. Khloe has not commented publicly about the latest situation with Tristan.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Holiday Plans Revealed, Amid Reconciliation Speculation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to celebrate the holidays together as a family, making this year’s festive season a special one for their baby girl, True. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to ring in the holiday season together as one big happy family. While they have yet to reveal if they are back on as a certifiable couple, the pair want to pull out all the stops to make the festive season a special one for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Tattles On North & Psalm West For Touching Kim’s Xmas Decor

Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf. Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Prince
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Commentator Implies She Spends More Time With Travis Barker Than Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been giving life back to the concept of “public displays of affection.” On social media, the two haven’t hesitated to post their macking from all sorts of locales: vacations, work gigs and even quarantine. It has since led to Kardashian taking the ultimate leap by consenting to marry the Blink-182 drummer. However, a commentator online implied on one post that the reality star spends more time with Barker than her three kids, and she ain’t having it.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Rumor#Tiktok#Angelesfrancoo#Kylie Travis#Travis Live Nation
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Story About True Thompson Pooping in the Tub Is Hilariously Relatable for Any Parent

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP. Khloe Kardashian is known for keeping it real, especially when it comes to parenting!. In a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Mom Confessions, the 37-year-old mom and reality superstar got candid about her and her sister's different parenting styles, tips and tricks she learned from Kris Jenner and even some LOL-worthy things she had to figure out on the fly, like the time her daughter, True Thompson, pooped in the bathtub.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy