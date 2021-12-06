Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”

Khloe found the video and responded to the post, “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.” The photos from W magazine show Kylie, Travis, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, posing together as a family. The TikTok video was in response to a TikTok user’s claim that their “friend worked this shoot and said they didn’t talk to each other the whole time.” HollywoodLife has reached out to W for comment.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at his Netflix premiere. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Kylie and Travis are currently expecting their second child together. The pair announced they were having another baby in September 2021. Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret for months.

Kylie and Travis’ W magazine spread was scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on November 5. Ten people, including a 9-year-old boy, died during Travis’ Houston concert as fans rushed the stage. Since the horrific night, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Travis, Live Nation, Drake, and the venue that have totaled more than $2 billion.

Kylie Jennera and Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi. (Matt Baron / Shutterstock)

Khloe took the time to defend Kylie and Travis in the midst of Tristan Thompson’s latest scandal. A personal trainer named Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 3 and claims Tristan is the father. The paternity of the child has not been revealed. Tristan has a son named Prince, 4, with Jordan Craig, and a daughter named True, 3, with Khloe. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe’s friends have been urging her to “walk away once and for all” from Tristan. Khloe has not commented publicly about the latest situation with Tristan.