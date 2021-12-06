ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Bad Will Inflation Be in 2022?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wL726_0dFDJsmJ00

Image source: Getty Images

If you're tired of paying higher prices at the supermarket, gas station, and just about everywhere, you're no doubt in good company. Inflation has been wreaking havoc on consumers since spring, and it's not showing signs of slowing down.

In October, the Consumer Price Index, a measure of the cost of goods, was up 6.2% from the previous year. And recently, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs sounded a warning that inflation could get worse before consumer prices start to come down.

Now, if you're wondering what 2022 has in store with regard to inflation, the answer is that we just don't know. It's reasonable to expect the cost of consumer goods will remain high early on in the year, especially as supply chain issues persist or even worsen thanks to the presence of the newly identified omicron variant. And while things could improve as 2022 moves along, that's not something consumers can count on.

That's why you should prepare for rampant inflation to continue into the new year. Here are some steps worth taking to keep up with inflation and avoid landing in debt because of it.

1. Rework your budget

It may have been the case that groceries cost you about $400 a month at the start of 2021. If you're now spending closer to $450 at the supermarket, that's a change you'll want your budget to account for.

Take a look at your budget and figure out how much your expenses have risen due to recent inflation. Then, adjust your spending in other categories to compensate. For example, you may need to cut back on things like cable or restaurant meals if your essential expenses have risen to the point where your paycheck can barely keep up with them.

2. Boost your income with a second job

You may already be living a frugal lifestyle, in which case there may not be much room in your budget to make inflation-fighting changes. If that's the case, then a side hustle could be your ticket to maintaining your buying power in the coming year. You can use that extra income to not only shore up your finances, but get more leeway to absorb the higher costs you face on daily expenses.

If you're not sure what sort of side hustle is right for you, think about how flexible your schedule needs to be. If you can commit to preset shifts, you may want to work retail during evenings and weekends. But if you need the option to set your own hours , you may want to find a gig that has you doing data entry from home or driving passengers around town at your convenience.

3. Beef up your emergency savings

The more money you have socked away in a savings account , the more protection you'll have in case inflation gets worse. If you're willing to cut back on spending and take on a side job, you can use some of that money to pad your savings and build yourself a cushion. That way, you'll be less likely to resort to debt if your bills continue to rise.

Unfortunately, the cost of goods could stay high well into 2022. That may not be the news you want to hear, but it's an important reality to face. These tips could help you fight inflation -- and avoid landing in debt because of it.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
retireby40.org

Is It Time to Panic About Inflation?

Holy moly, the CPI (consumer price index) increased 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November. That’s the largest increase in almost 40 years. I never faced this kind of inflation in my adult life. Many of you probably haven’t either. Since I graduated college in 1995, inflation has been around 2-3%. It was manageable and we became used to it. Most years, we could increase our income and overcome inflation. This enabled us to grow our wealth through saving and investing.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Investment Banking#Omicron
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Who's to blame for inflation? It's complicated

President Joe Biden and other politicians will tell you inflation is Corporate America's fault. Corporate America blames the administration's pandemic assistance programs for putting too much cash into the economy. The reality, economists say, is that it's all of those things. And more. On Friday, the consumer price index showed...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

How concerned is the Bank of Canada about inflation?

While the threat of inflation has rarely been far from the headlines in recent weeks, the Bank of Canada opted against changing its tune on interest rates in its final policy rate announcement of the year on December 08. That statement saw the Bank hold firm on its forecast that...
BUSINESS
CNBC

How the Federal Reserve tracks and manages inflation

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 6.8% in November, far above the Federal Reserve's target of 2% for a healthy business environment. Watch the video to learn more about what the other inflation tracking measures, such as trimmed mean inflation and the personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, mean for the central bank's policy for economic growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

Inflation Soared in November, Reaching Highest Level in Almost 40 Years

It's no wonder Americans are struggling so much with rising living costs. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.8% in November on an annual basis. That's the largest inflation hike since 1982. It's hardly a secret that everyday living costs have gotten more expensive. These days, Americans are paying up at...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation numbers are only going to get worse

Friday’s inflation numbers — a 6.8 percent increase compared with just a year ago, the highest level in 39 years — are scary enough. Scratch just a bit below the surface, and you’ll see the worst has yet to come. Opinions to start the day, in...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

US Inflation Rates Hit A 40-Year High – Bitcoin Remains The Answer?

The US inflation report sees inflation rise to a 40-year high as the new figure sits at 6.8%. Bitcoin has received its fair share of criticisms that it is not a worthy hedge because it has not been around long enough. Inflation bites harder for US consumers but Bitcoiners are...
BUSINESS
Tom Handy

Inflation is Higher Than Many People Expected

Simple tips to help you handle rising prices. The word of the day is inflation. As soon as I checked my Facebook feed, I saw inflation on the newsfeed. Also, a few friends shared images about what your dollar is worth compared to the price of goods.
The Free Press - TFP

Inflation Surges 6.8% In November, Highest In Four Decades

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.9% in November, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.8%, the highest figure in four decades. The CPI’s increase is the largest increase in four decades, up from October’s 6.2% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released Friday morning. Experts surveyed by CNBC projected inflation would increase 0.7% in November, translating to a 6.7% gain on a year-over-year basis.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Inflation Rises 6.8% in November, Fastest Pace Since 1982

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 6.8% in November, the fastest rate since the early 1980s, the Labor Department reported on Friday. The monthly rise was 0.8%, roughly in line with expectations, driven by increases in the price of energy, food and vehicles. Last month, the consumer price index rose 0.9% and 6.2% annually.
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

Feeling Pinched? That’s Because Inflation Is Everywhere

That’s the percentage of spending categories in the consumer price index that saw an increase in November, showing how rapidly rising inflation is hitting nearly everything we buy. In the 12 months through November, consumer prices rose 6.8%, the fastest clip since June 1982, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK public inflation expectations jump for year ahead - BoE survey

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for consumer prices over the coming year rose sharply last month but were little changed looking further ahead, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday. Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose jumped to 3.2% from 2.7% in August and...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy