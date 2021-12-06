'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales smash records at ODEON

Actor Tom Holland poses for a photograph on top of the Empire State Building to promote the film, Spider-Man: Far From Home in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RC1B1BABD190

Dec 6 (Reuters) - London-based ODEON Cinemas said on Monday it sold over 200,000 advance tickets of Marvel superhero movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in the first week, breaking a record held by "Avengers: Endgame" and indicating a good appetite for movie going this festive season despite Omicron concerns.

ODEON, owned by the world's largest cinema chain AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), said the tickets sales for the movie, starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood hero, was three times that of recently released "James Bond - No Time to Die".

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

