From Making the Most of COLA Increases to Avoiding Costly Mistakes: Our Most-Read Social Security Stories of 2021
Social Security has been in the headlines a lot this year with some major changes to the program announced , including an increase in the Social Security wage base and a significant cost-of-living adjustment. The Social Security Administration also shared that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund — the fund that collects the taxes paid to provide Social Security payments — is slated to run out of money by 2033.
With all of these changes and announcements, readers turned to GOBankingRates to find out what these meant for their finances, as well as what they should know about the Social Security program as a whole. These are GOBankingRates’ most-read Social Security stories of 2021.
- 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security
- 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
- 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
- When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
- Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?
- Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs
- Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
- Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022
- 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
- All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
