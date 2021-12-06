Social Security has been in the headlines a lot this year with some major changes to the program announced , including an increase in the Social Security wage base and a significant cost-of-living adjustment. The Social Security Administration also shared that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund — the fund that collects the taxes paid to provide Social Security payments — is slated to run out of money by 2033.

See: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

Read More: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

With all of these changes and announcements, readers turned to GOBankingRates to find out what these meant for their finances, as well as what they should know about the Social Security program as a whole. These are GOBankingRates’ most-read Social Security stories of 2021.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : From Making the Most of COLA Increases to Avoiding Costly Mistakes: Our Most-Read Social Security Stories of 2021