From Making the Most of COLA Increases to Avoiding Costly Mistakes: Our Most-Read Social Security Stories of 2021

 6 days ago
Social Security has been in the headlines a lot this year with some major changes to the program announced , including an increase in the Social Security wage base and a significant cost-of-living adjustment. The Social Security Administration also shared that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund — the fund that collects the taxes paid to provide Social Security payments — is slated to run out of money by 2033.

With all of these changes and announcements, readers turned to GOBankingRates to find out what these meant for their finances, as well as what they should know about the Social Security program as a whole. These are GOBankingRates’ most-read Social Security stories of 2021.

  1. 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security
  2. 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
  3. 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check
  4. When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
  5. Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?
  6. Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs
  7. Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
  8. Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022
  9. 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
  10. All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Related
Quad-Cities Times

2 Pieces of Really Bad News for Social Security Retirees

Retirees got some seemingly good news recently when the Social Security Administration announced that Social Security beneficiaries would be getting a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) in 2022. This is the largest raise in four decades, and it means that retirees will, in theory, end up with much more money.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Wage Base#Cola#Americans
AL.com

How much money will I get from Social Security in 2022?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% increase in benefits in 2022, the biggest increase since 1982. Most retired workers will see an increase of $92 per month, bringing the average benefit among retirees to amount to $1,657 a month. The Social Security Administration will be distributing letters to beneficiaries...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Capital Journal

Financial Focus: Give yourself some ‘paychecks’ for retirement

During your working years, you’ve probably met the costs of living through your salary. But once you retire, where will the money come from? Is there a way to give yourself a “paycheck” for retirement?. There is indeed – but you’ll have to do a good job...
BUSINESS
Herald & Review

Your 3-Step Plan for Making the Most of Your Social Security Benefits

Most retirees have just one guaranteed source of lifetime income: Social Security. And while the benefits from that program won't be enough to support you particularly well by themselves, they will probably account for a significant portion of your retirement income. That's why it's worth making an effort to maximize...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winston-Salem Journal

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

Social Security has been around for a long time. In spite of that, the program is constantly undergoing changes, some of which may not hit your radar. But it's important to understand how the program is evolving, whether you're almost ready to retire and claim benefits or you're years away from reaching that point. With that in mind, here are three changes to Social Security you may not be aware of -- but should be.
BUSINESS
WacoTrib.com

4 Social Security Changes to Prepare for in 2022

Social Security has a number of complex rules that determine the benefits seniors receive and the amount workers pay in taxes. These rules don't just stay the same from year to year either. In fact, both retirees and current employees need to know about four big Social Security changes coming...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life.

