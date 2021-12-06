2 enter pleas, accused of lying while trying to buy guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men entered guilty pleas Friday in federal court in separate cases for lying when buying guns.

JoeVon Jackson, 21, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker to a count of making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm. He is expected to be sentenced March 23.

Ke’Sean Moses, 22, of Austintown, also pleaded guilty to the same charge before U.S. Judge James Gwin. He is expected to be sentenced March 24.

Jackson is accused of receiving a .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun from James Boring, 34, on July 2. An indictment in the case said that Boring purchased the gun from a Boardman gun shop but told them he was buying the gun for himself. He instead gave the gun to Jackson, according to the indictment.

Jackson and a woman were indicted in February 2020 on charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for shooting up a house Jan. 14, 2020, on Rhoda Avenue on the west side.

The charges include specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of the crime as well as a five-year drive-by shooting specification. No one was injured in that shooting.

While Jackson was free on bond in that case, in May of 2020, he was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by Youngstown police at Albert Street and Victor Avenue. Police found fentanyl during the traffic stop, reports said.

Jackson was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, posted $7,500 bond after he was arraigned in municipal court and was indicted June 23, 2020, by a Mahoning County grand jury. However, he never appeared for his arraignment, so a warrant was issued for him in that case as well as the gun case for violating his bond.

Both of those cases are still pending in common pleas court.

Because Jackson faces felony indictments in two separate cases, he is not allowed to have a firearm.

Boring’s case is still pending in federal court.

Moses is accused of buying an AK-47 type 7.62mm semiautomatic rifle Feb. 12, 2020, from a Mahoning Avenue gun shop in Austintown and lying about who he was buying the gun for, according to the indictment in his case.

The indictment said Moses bought the rifle for someone else but the indictment does not name who he bought it for.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.