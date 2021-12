(Greenfield, MA) – Greenfield residents this week will get a better idea of what their tax bills will look like next year. The Greenfield City Council Wednesday night will set a tax rate for fiscal 2022. Typically, the city has charged one rate for both residential and commercial property owners, but there has been talk of splitting the rate and charging a higher percentage to commercial in an effort to reduce the burden on residential owners. The council is also expected to appropriate money for a new skate park, and approve a number of charter changes recommended by the city’s Charter Review Committee.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO