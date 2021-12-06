ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Nehammer sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in 2 months

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Karl Nehammer was sworn in Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months,...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Austria's new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Thursday he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who stumbled over corruption allegations. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
EUROPE
kfgo.com

Factbox-Austria’s next chancellor: ex-soldier, hardliner, survivor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Following are some key facts about Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, who was picked by top officials of the ruling conservative party on Friday to be their leader and the country’s next chancellor. * Nehammer, who will succeed Sebastian Kurz and his ally the current chancellor, Alexander...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Austria’s third leader in two months takes office seeking stability

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s third conservative chancellor in two months, Karl Nehammer, takes office on Monday seeking to bring the coalition government out of months of scandal-tainted turmoil and guide the country out of its current coronavirus lockdown. Nehammer, 49, is due to be sworn in by President Alexander Van...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Germany on new path as Scholz replaces Merkel as chancellor

Olaf Scholz is set to take office Wednesday as Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, succeeding Angela Merkel after her heralded 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing the European Union s most populous nation and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling Germany’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.The 63-year-old, Germany’s vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018, brings a wealth of experience and discipline to an untried coalition of his center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The three parties are portraying the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Olaf Scholz: Who is Angela Merkel’s successor as German chancellor?

Germany finally has a successor to Angela Merkel as Olaf Scholz of the social democratic party (SPD) agreed a deal to form a power-sharing coalition government with the pro-business Free Democrats and Greens, ending weeks of uncertainty following the inconclusive outcome of September’s election.Ms Merkel did not seek re-election for a fifth term and her parliamentary bloc, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CDU/CSU), performed poorly at the polls.However, while both the centre-left SPD and Greens made record gains, neither secured a majority.Mr Scholz’s own party overwhelmingly backed the coalition proposal at a conference...
EUROPE
The Independent

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

Austria s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
EUROPE
Times Daily

Macron unveils EU agenda before French presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron vowed to work to make Europe “more powerful” in the world as France is about to take up the rotating presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put him in a tricky position if he campaigns for a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Looking straight ahead, Merkel leaves office

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.
POLITICS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Netherlands says omicron variant was within its borders a week before South African flights prompted panic

BRUSSELS — The omicron variant had a foothold in multiple countries in Europe before travel restrictions were imposed, new genetic sequencing data has revealed. Dutch officials said Tuesday that they had detected the variant, with its unusually high number of mutations, in a sample collected on Nov. 19 and another on Nov. 23 — well before Dutch authorities panicked over two flights from South Africa carrying infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH

