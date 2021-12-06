At Tampa’s Henry B. Plant Museum, a Victorian Christmas awaits

Trees are decorated with vintage ornaments for the annual Victorian Christmas Stroll at Tampa's Henry B. Plant Museum in 2020. [ SUSAN TAYLOR MARTIN | Henry B. Plant Museum ]

TAMPA — In the fall of 1981, Emily Brownhold had just become director of the Henry B. Plant Museum when she was asked what the museum would be doing for Christmas. Surprised there wasn’t already a plan, she said the first thing that came to mind as she considered her surroundings:

“Here we are in this historic building and it just popped out of my mouth: ‘What about a candlelight tour?’ It was just that simple.”

For that first tour, Brownhold and friend Teri Willis stayed up until 2 a.m. tying lace ribbons around a single, enormous live tree. The museum, part of what was a grand hotel built in 1891, had many rooms but “we did not decorate every room because we didn’t have the manpower,” Brownhold said. “From my perspective, though, this had tremendous potential for a community event, all inclusive, great for outreach and nothing like it at the time.”

Forty years later, what is now known as the Victorian Christmas Stroll has grown into a beloved holiday tradition that pre-pandemic drew as many as 50,000 guests a year including schoolchildren. Nearly 20 rooms, hallways and other spaces are lavishly decorated in Victorian style for a tour that runs through December instead of just three days as it did at the start.

“It was clear to me that it was important to extend it,” said Cynthia Gandee Zinober, the museum’s director since 1988. “It was very few nights but the effort of installing it was enormous.”

Other aspects have changed as well. Candles added a soft glow, ”but they were so incredibly dangerous,” Zinober said. A fireplace surround in her office still bears scorch marks from a barely averted disaster.

Live trees were the next to go. “One year we had a 15-foot tree and the fire marshal arrived — unexpectedly I might add — because we were blocking one of the exits,” Zinober recalled. “We had to move the whole tree down the hall, dropping ornaments along the way.” Only artificial trees are used now, ranging from 1-inch trees in the dollhouses to 14 ½-foot behemoths that almost reach the tops of the high-ceilinged rooms. And this year, for the first time, one “tree” will be a Victorian-style, wide-skirted dress made out of paper by a Clearwater woman.

In the early days of the stroll, before the museum was accredited by the Alliance of American Museums, it relied on local designers to decorate for Christmas. But creative as they might be, they didn’t always adhere to the standards set for handling valuable and historic items. Now the museum closes for a few days in November while Zinober, curator Susan Carter and other museum staffers don jeans and white gloves and start setting up.

The trees are hung with hundreds of vintage ornaments, some owned by the museum, others that “we beg and borrow from the public,” Zinober said. Each room has a theme, be it a Victorian child’s playroom or one adorned with shells, feathers and native plants.

This year, one room pays homage to Thomas Edison, a long-ago guest at the Plant Hotel, and another to Babe Ruth, who in 1919 hit his longest home run (587 feet) at nearby Plant Field. A third room shows Dame Nellie Melba — melba toast and peach melba were named for her — luxuriating in a bathtub. Melba, a Victorian-era opera star, purportedly bathed in 52 bottles of Champagne; Tampa’s Mise en Place restaurant donated dozens of empty bottles to fill the tub.

A favorite part of the Christmas stroll is trying to spot and count the little mouse ornaments scattered throughout the rooms. (The mice, some wearing glasses or carrying a snowball, are for sale in the gift shop.) Before or after the stroll, guests can enjoy hot apple cider and cookies outside on the broad verandah.

“For some kids,” Zinober said, “that is the thing they remember best.”

The Henry B. Plant Museum is at 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23. $16 adults, $15 seniors, $10 youths. Last tickets sold 30 minutes before closing. 813-254-1891. plantmuseum.org.