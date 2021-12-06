ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about Ja'Corey Brooks

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t all good news on Saturday evening as Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 in the 2021 SEC Championship.

Unfortunately for the Tide, star wide receiver, John Metchie III went down with a knee injury. The early indications are that Metchie will miss the remainder of the college football season.

Metchie leads the team with a staggering 96 receptions on the season while ranking second on the team in receiving yards with 1142.

At Alabama, it’s the next man up. And next up for the Tide is most likely Iron Bowl hero Ja’Corey Brooks.

Here are five things to know about the freshman Brooks.

5

He's a five-star talent

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks came to Tuscaloosa as one of the highest-rated receiver prospects in the class of 2021. Most recruiting services had him as a top 50 overall prospect in his class.

4

He is willing to do the dirty work

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks has kept his head down in his true freshman season and proved that he is willing to do master the little things before taking on a major role. His blocked punt in the third quarter against Texas A&M helped boost Alabama’s comeback attempt. He has also shown to be a willing perimeter blocker for the Tide.

3

He is another in a long line of Florida WR's to come to Bama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks hails from Miami, Florida. He isn’t the first receiver to make the trip to Tuscaloosa from that part of the country. Some of the Alabama greats such as Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, and Jerry Jeudy, are all from South Florida.

2

He is coming on at the right time

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks may have started the season on down the depth chart, but he has slowly worked his way up. Brooks has caught at least one pass for four consecutive games for the Tide.

1

The moment isn't too big for him

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brooks proved in the Iron Bowl that he was built for the big moments. His heroic game-tying 28-yard touchdown reception validated that. So to say that Brooks will be ready come New Year’s Eve, is a massive understatement.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

